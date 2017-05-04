IGP: School assistant warden still under murder probe for boy’s death

File picture shows the assistant warden of a religious school being led to the the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court for a remand order to facilitate investigations into a child abuse case involving a student, April 23, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Despite his release, police are still investigating the assistant warden of the Johor private Islamic boarding school for murder, following the death of an 11-year-old student after being beaten, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today.

The Inspector-General of Police added that the court allowed bail for the 29-year-old man as there was insufficient evidence at the moment to press ahead with a murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence.

“Well, we have the initial report, the post-mortem report, and this matter when we brought to be discussed with the AGC, we found that there were not enough testimonies to proceed under Section 302, and that’s why the court allowed him to be bailed under court bond.

“The investigation is being carried out under Section 302, but whether a charge can be made or not, that is secondary matter,” he told reporters here.

The assistant dormitory warden of Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Jauhar who was arrested and held police custody since April 23 was released yesterday on a RM20,000 court bond.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi who died on April 26 in hospital was among several students allegedly beaten on the soles of their feet with a rubber hose by the assistant warden nearly a month earlier.

The schoolboy was only taken to a hospital in Johor Baru on April 19 and was found to have massive bacterial infection and kidney failure. Both his legs were amputated before his death.