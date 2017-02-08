Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 12:10 am GMT+8

84 pig bristle paintbrushes seized in Taiping

Wednesday February 8, 2017
11:11 PM GMT+8

File picture shows Perlis Domestic Trade Ministry’s Assistant Chief of Enforcement, Ahmad Sabri Suri (right) leading an operation to confiscate pig bristles paintbrushes without proper labels, in Kangar, February 7, 2017. — Bernama picFile picture shows Perlis Domestic Trade Ministry’s Assistant Chief of Enforcement, Ahmad Sabri Suri (right) leading an operation to confiscate pig bristles paintbrushes without proper labels, in Kangar, February 7, 2017. — Bernama picTAIPING, Feb 8 — The Taiping office of the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) seized 84 paintbrushes believed to be made from pig bristles during raids at three hardware stores yesterday.

Its chief, Mohamad Kamarol Mat Nor said the premises were found to have been selling the various types of brushes without being labelled or separated.

“The traders have been told to separate the brushes with other items. The seized brushes will be sent to the Chemistry Department for verification,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Kamarol said the traders must label and keep such products separately to avoid confusion among Muslim consumers.

The case would be investigated under the Trade Descriptions (Goods Made from any Part of Pig or Dog) Order 2013. — Bernama 

