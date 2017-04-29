80pc of employers, foreign workers yet to apply for E-Kad

Mustafar said so far the department had approved 68,580 or 20 per cent of applications since the exercise was launched on Feb 15. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Eighty per cent of employers and foreign workers have yet to apply for the enforcement card (E-Kad) to legalise the re-employment of illegal immigrants.

The number is far below the target of the Immigration Department of between 400,000 to 600,000 illegal immigrants to be registered by the end of the programme on June 30.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said so far the department had approved 68,580 or 20 per cent since the exercise was launched on Feb 15.

“A total of 73,881 illegal immigrants involving 11,103 employers had applied to obtain the E-Kad as at April 24 and from the total, 68,580 cards were issued.

”This is very disappointing as the period is almost over. Employers should take the opportunity to register their workers before action is taken,” he said, warning that the deadline would not be extended.

He was speaking to reporters after joining an Integrated Operation conducted at a leading shopping centre in Jalan Bukit Bintang here tonight.

The operation which began at 7pm was also participated by the National Registration Department (JPN) , Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) . Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) .

Mustafar said his department detained 211 illegal immigrants over various offences including abuse of the student pass in the operation.

“We found they entered the country using student passes but abuse them to work full time at restaurants. We will be pursuing the matter with the colleges concerned,”he said. — Bernama