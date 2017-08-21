7.4 million passengers used MRT since operations began in Dec 2016

121 students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kajang Utama (SMKKU) display excitement when taking an MRT ride during the SMKKU Special Children's Day program at the National Museum Station, August 21, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — As many as 7.4 million people have used the phase one and two of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang line since it began operating on Dec 16 last year.

Chief executive officer of Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd Datuk Zohari Sulaiman said during this period, an average of about 100,000 commuters used the MRT each day on working days while on weekends, the number would rise to about 140,000.

This number of passengers is expected to increase during the 2017 SEA Games (KL2017) which is being held until Aug 30.

“The station getting the most number of passengers is Bukit Bintang which takes people to the Kuala Lumpur Golden Triangle area where there are well-known shopping complexes like Pavilion and Lot 10,” he told reporters after attending the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kajang Utama (SMKKU) programme for Special Children.

Zohari said as the operator of the Light Rail Transit and MRT, Rapid Rail constantly held talks with the disabled persons associations and agencies in the effort to improve its facilities for them.

“MRT is handicapped-friendly and we are always improving our facilities for them,” he said.

Commenting on the programme today, he said it gave the special needs students exposure to public transport.

“I hope they will use this service when they start working,” he said.

The programme involved about 120 special needs students of SMKKU who were given the chance to ride the MRT from the Kajang Station to the Merdeka Station and later taken on a visit to the National Museum and treated to a meal at the Sate Haji Samuri restaurant in Kajang. — Bernama