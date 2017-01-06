7-Eleven says sorry for ‘pest’ in food cabinet

7-Eleven has apologised to its customers after a rat was photographed in a food warmer at its outlet in Kelana Centre Point, Selangor. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/KEMENTERIAN KESIHATAN MALAYSIAKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The local franchise of convenience store chain 7-Eleven apologised to its customers today after a rat was photographed in a food warmer at its outlet at Kelana Centre Point, Selangor this week.

It added that the incident was an isolated case and gave an assurance that it took food safety and hygiene issues seriously.

“7-Eleven Malaysia takes note of the pest incident which occurred at 7-Eleven Kelana Centre Point on 2nd January 2017 and we would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers.

“We have immediately conducted our own internal investigations as well as cooperated with the Health Ministry office for the district of Petaling on the matter and please be assured, this is an isolated incident as we have certified quality assurance audits and regular pest control steps in place to prevent such occurrences,” it said in a statement on its Facebook page .

The Health Ministry also weighed in on the issue today, confirming that it has investigated the incident and found it to be an isolated case as well.

“The outcome of investigation showed that the glass display cabinet as shown in the viral picture is fully covered. Further inspection of the premise did not show any rat infestation,” Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement on the ministry’s Facebook page.

However, he did not state if action would be taken against the particular 7-Eleven store or its franchise holder.

Instead, he said his ministry has inspected 126,086 food premises between January and November last year and closed 146 outlets under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 due to the presence of rats.

He urged consumers with food safety complaints to contact the nearest state Health Department or Health Office or through the website or its Food Safety and Quality Division through its Facebook page .

Last October 25, Komugi Bakery Malaysia was forced to apologise following the spread of photos of a rat on one of its trays of freshly baked bread at its store in a popular mall in Kuala Lumpur.