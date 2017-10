5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Sabah

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement said the epicentre of the quake was 1,133 kilometres southeast of Semporna, Sabah. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — A moderate earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred in the north of Halmahera, Indonesia at 7.15am today.

The quake did not pose any tsunami threat, it added. — Bernama