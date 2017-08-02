49 illegal immigrants rounded-up in shopping mall

File picture shows foreign nationals without documents being detained during an Immigration Department raid at a shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur, April 28, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Immigration Department (JIM) arrested 49 illegal immigrants during an integrated operation at a shopping mall in Seri Kembangan, here today.

Selangor Immigration director Omran Omar said during the three-hour operation, which started at 3.30pm, the enforcement team inspected 150 immigrants at 39 premises in the shopping mall before arresting 28 men and 21 women, including Bangladeshis, Indonesians and Nepalese.

“The operation is to reduce the presence of illegal immigrants especially with the upcoming Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games,” he told reporters.

He said the suspects, aged between 17 and 45 were arrested for, among others, over-staying, misuse of their passes, and not having valid travel documents.

He said the suspects were brought to the Selangor Immigration detention depot for further action.

The integrated operation involved 61 JIM officers, 50 personnel from the Serdang District Police Headquarters and five personnel from the National Registration Department. — Bernama