48 people questioned as cops continue probe into Dutch model’s death

A total of 48 individuals were questioned and had their statements recorded as authorities continued their investigation into the death of Dutch model Ivana Esther Robert Smit. — Picture via Instagram/Ivana SmitKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A total of 48 individuals were questioned and had their statements recorded as authorities continued their investigation into the death of Dutch model Ivana Esther Robert Smit.

Among those who had their statements recorded were the operating pathologist, witnesses, security guards, friends, family members, management of the condominium and entertainment outlet owners.

Police say they were still waiting for a detailed post-mortem result from Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

“The case is still being classified as a Sudden Death Report and those who have information should inform the police,” city police chief commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim said in a statement.

He said close-circuit television recordings of the location where the victim was last seen were also obtained to ensure all angles were being looked at.

On December 7, the 18-year-old was found on the balcony of a sixth floor condominium unit, off Jalan Dang Wangi.

Initially classified by police as a sudden death investigation, evidence have surfaced that forced investigators to review the circumstances of her death.

Her father, Marcel Smit had told Malay Mail the family wanted a second autopsy performed on his daughter to ensure no stones left unturned.

Those who have information can contact ASP Faizal Abdullah, the investigating officer at 012-4834439/03-26002222 or DSP M. Gunalan, Dang Wangi Criminal Investigations Department chief at 019-3114418.