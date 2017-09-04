Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

45 flood victims seek shelter in Kuala Selangor relief centre

Monday September 4, 2017
KUALA SELANGOR, Sept 4 — The number of flood victims at Kampung Seri Sentosa here has risen to 45 compared to 33 earlier.

A Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the flood victims from 14 families were placed at the relief centre at the Ladang Tuan Mee surau, here.

The spokesman said as at 9.45pm, the flood victims at the relief centre comprised five male senior citizens, seven female senior citizens, 10 men, 11 women, four boys and eight girls.

“The victims were evacuated to the relief centre after the flood water inundated their homes, rising from 0.3 metre to 1.5 metres following heavy rain since 4am today,” the spokesman said.

The evacuation operation involved the Fire and Rescue Department, police, Civil Defence Force and the Social Welfare Department. — Bernama

