352 flood evacuees at Mersing, Kota Tinggi relief centres

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 2 — Ninety-five families comprising 352 people from Mersing and Kota Tinggi are still stationed at nine relief centres tonight following floods which hit the districts yesterday.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said as at 7 pm, the affected areas in Mersing were Taman Nakhoda, Air Papan, Kampung Tanjung Genting, Kampung Tenglu Besar, Kampung Kelantan, Kampung Air Tawar, Kampung Pengkalan, Kampung Air Merah and Kampung Jemari.

He said in Kota Tinggi, the flood-hit areas were Kampung Bukit Raja and Kampung Sungai Buntu.

“Seven relief centres have been opened in Mersing, namely Taman Nakhoda community hall, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Air Papan, SK Tenglu, Kampung Benaung multipurpose hall, Endau Area Farmers Organisation Authority, Pengkalan Batu community hall and Kampung Air Merah community hall to shelter 319 people from 87 families,” he said in a statement.

Ayub said two relief centres were opened in Kota Tinggi, namely SK Telok Ramunia and the Sungai Buntu surau, to house 33 people from eight families.

It was raining in Mersing as at 7 pm and, as such, the flood situation would continue to be monitored in the two districts by various agencies including the Civil Defence Force, the police, village development and security committees and the Drainage and Irrigation Department, he said.

Ayub said the continuous heavy rain since yesterday had resulted in landslides near the Malaysian Marine Parks Department's office in Pulau Aur, Mersing.

There were cracks on the structure of the main office building as well as other defects such as fences, enforcement store and clean water filtration system, he added. — Bernama