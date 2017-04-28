300,000 from high-risk groups to be screened for TB

Sultan Nazrin visits an exhibition booth after opening the Lenggong health clinic. On the left is Dr S. Subramaniam. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, April 28 — The Health Ministry is embarking on intensive screening for high-risk groups to help those suffering from tuberculosis (TB).

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the ministry screened 100,000 people last year, and the number had increased to 300,000 this year.

“The more we screen the more we can detect suffering from the ailment. Once treatment is administered, the risk of spreading is reduced,” he said.

Dr Subramaniam was speaking to reporters after the opening of the Lenggong health clinic by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah yesterday. Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

Dr Subramaniam cautioned that TB was prevalent in the country.

“On average, we record between 23,000 and 25,000 patients annually,” he said.

“They contracted the illness from various sources such as failure to get the BCG vaccine and from foreigners who were not vaccinated.”

He said those suffering from other illnesses were at a greater risk of succumbing to TB.

“TB is laden in you. When your immune system breaks down, TB gets activated. Hence HIV patients are more prone to suffer from TB,” he said.

“There are many causes that contribute to this and the important thing is for us to identify the sufferers and have them treated to control its spread.”

Dr Subramaniam advised those suffering from chronic coughs for two weeks and not responding to treatment to get tested.

“The facility to test for TB is available in all clinics,” he said.

Eleven Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) students in Taiping were diagnosed with TB recently.

On a separate matter, Dr Subramaniam said the ministry had ordered VJS Cosmo Enterprise to recall its product, Pure Stevia, from the market.

“Checks by the ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Division found the product does not contain stevia but other types of sweeteners,” he said.

“We will take action against the company for false labelling.”

He said the ministry checked 15 stevia products but only one was not selling the real stevia.

Stevia is a healthy sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from leaves of the plant species Stevia rebaudiana.

On the clinic, Dr Subramaniam said it cost RM35 million and began operation in 2014.

“We will convert the old clinic into a dialysis centre. For a start, there will be five dialysis machines and we will increase the capacity if the need arises,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Dr Subramaniam said the Lenggong health clinic served 25,000 people in the district.

“The emergency unit operates 24 hours,” he said.

The clinic also has the alternative delivery centre.

“Women who deliver in this centre can return home six or eight hours after delivery. Twenty-three babies have been delivered in the centre since the clinic began operation in 2014,” he said.