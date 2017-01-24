300 Perak residents move to evacuation centres

IPOH, Jan 24 — Flood due to incessant rain since yesterday evening in Perak has temporarily displaced 334 residents comprising 109 families, who have moved to seven evacuation centres.

The State Disaster Management Secretariat here in a statement today said Manjung District recorded the highest number of flood victims with 197, of which 72 are staying at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Kampung Padang Serai.

Another 125 at sheltered at Dewan Orang Ramai Inderawati, Beruas. In the district of Larut, Matang and Selama, 90 people are sheltered at three evacuation centres. Of the number, 43 are staying at Surau Kampung Jawa;

31, at Dewan Kampung Matang Merbau, Trong; and 16, at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Hampar.

“In Hilir Perak District, 27 people are sheltered at SK Pengkalan Ara, while in Hulu Kinta District, 20 are staying at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Piandang, Batu Gajah,” the statement said. — Bernama