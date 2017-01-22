21 schools remain closed in Kelantan due to the floods

The road to a school in Rantau Panjang is flooded after heavy rain in this file picture taken on January 2, 2017. 21 schools will remain close in Kelantan due to the floods. ― Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 22 — A total of 21 schools in four districts in Kelantan will remain closed tomorrow as the flood water in the affected areas has not receded completely today.

The State Education Department, in a statement today, said the schools comprised 10 in Pasir Mas, four each in Tumpat and Kota Baru and three in Bachok.

The schools that will remain closed in Pasir Mas tomorrow are Sekolah Kebangsaan(SK) Sri Rantau Panjang 2, SK Kampung Baru, SK Rantau Panjang, SK Sri Rantau Panjang 1, SK Lubok Setol, SK Gual Tinggi, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SKJC) Khay Boom, Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK) Al Falah, SABK Diniah and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Rantau Panjang.

In Tumpat, the schools are SK Bendang Pak Yong, SK Simpangan, SK Telok Jering and SABK Nurul Huda, while in Kota Baru, they are SK Sri Ketereh, SK Mulong 1, SK Tiong and SK Ketereh.

The three schools in Bachok that will remain closed are SK Pak Badol, SK Bakong and SMK Pak Badol.

According to the statement, the schools will remain closed as the roads to the schools are flooded and not safe for students and teachers, and also because they are used as relief centres for flood victims. — Bernama