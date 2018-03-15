2017 SPM results record improved GPN, says Education DG

Students collect their SPM results at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (P) Seri Aman in Petaling Jaya March 15, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, March 15 — The 2017 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results recorded a better National Average Grade (GPN) of 4.90 from 5.05 in 2016, said Education Director-General Datuk Dr Amin Senin.

“Overall, the 2017 SPM results showed improvement in the achievement of the candidates,” he told a media conference which was called to announce the analysis of 2017 SPM results here today.

A lower GPN indicates better performance.

Amin said the 2017 SPM results showed improvement in 48 of the 73 subjects, a decline in 23 subjects and no change in two subjects.

The five core subjects, namely Bahasa Melayu (BM), English, Islamic Studies, History and Mathematics showed improved performance, while a drop in performance was recorded for Moral Studies and Science.

He said the performance for BM showed the highest score at 0.46, while the score for Moral Education showed the lowest performance of 0.11 in GPN.

In the science and mathematics elective, three subjects, namely Physics, Chemistry and Additional Science showed and improvement with Additional Science recording the highest score at 0.36, and the lowest, Biology, at 0.12. ― Bernama