1Malaysia Negaraku concept a new dawn of solidarity for Malaysians, Najib says

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says under the 1Malaysia Negaraku concept, the people should cast away thoughts encouraging disunity and understand that Malaysia belongs to them. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― The 1Malaysia Negaraku concept can become a new starting point to unite Malaysians, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said under the concept, the people should cast away thoughts encouraging disunity and understand that Malaysia belongs to them.

“All forms of extreme provocation which place self and group interests as their main agenda should be exterminated from the thoughts of the people,” he said in a posting on 1Malaysia Negaraku uploaded on his blog, Najib.Razak.com today.

Najib said the combination of the two concepts was to avert confusion that the 1Malaysia philosophy introduced in 2009 had been abandoned.

On the other hand, the 1Malaysia Negaraku concept launched in March could be the starting point of a new unity among the people in conjunction with this year’s National Day, he said.

“I hope under the 1Malaysia Negaraku concept, the people will not only unite regardless of their differences to maintain the country's prosperity but are also proud of our country,” he said.

The Prime Minister also described both initiatives as bringing deep meaning to the country.

“The 1Malaysia philosophy brings an idea of solidarity which celebrates the diversity of all people while the Negaraku initiative is a call to be heeded by people who love the country.

“Besides, the 1Malaysia philosophy is embodied by various products and services such as the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M), IMalaysia Clinic, 1Malaysia Training Scheme which have assisted the people in their everyday lives,” he added. ― Bernama