17,844 pets vaccinated to curb rabies outbreak in Sarawak

A Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinating a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, July 24 — The Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (JPVS) have vaccinated a total of 17,844 pets to curb the spread of the rabies outbreak.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, in a statement, today said that dogs made the highest number of animals vaccinated with a total number of 10,204, followed by cats (7,595) and 45 of other animals.

The total number included 3,604 dogs vaccinated at the Mile 7 basketball court near here from 10am to 4pm today, the statement said.

The secretariat also said so far the JPVS had carried out 109 awareness campaigns on rabies outbreak in villages and schools in the affected areas, attended by 21,411 participants.

It also said that cumulatively, from July 2 to July 24, a total of 352 new bite cases were detected.

“In Serian district, 23 bite cases are reported today and this brings the total number of cases to 805 since April 1.

“A total of 482 people have been vaccinated thus far and the Sarawak State Health Department is in the midst of contacting those who have yet to receive it,” it said.

As of yesterday, the committee had declared a total of 20 areas in Sri Aman, Serian, Tebedu and Kuching as rabies infected areas.

The rabies outbreak had claimed the lives of four children and an adult in the Serian district so far. — Bernama