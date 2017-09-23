14,000 illegal immigrants, 320 employers detained in Ops Mega

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali, September 11, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaGEORGE TOWN, Sept 23 — A total of 14,000 illegal immigrants and 320 employers were nabbed in operations by the Immigration Department nationwide from July 1 to last night, said Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali.

He said after the end of the E-Card registration on June 30, the department launched Ops Mega on July 1, to flush out unregistered illegal immigrants and errant employers.

“To employers who are still adamant on harbouring illegal immigrants, I want to tell them that the department will not compromise on the matter and they will face severe action including freezing of assets and accounts if they are convicted,” he told reporters after a working visit to Penang International Airport here today.

The E-card programme launched on February 15, this year ended on June 30, to enable illegal immigrants to obtain valid work permits through several procedures set by the Home Ministry.

Mustafar said employers found harbouring illegal immigrants would be brought to court for further action while the illegal immigrants would have to pay a compound before being deported home. — Bernama