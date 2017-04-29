13 teenagers detained over alleged racing on modified bicycles

JOHOR BARU, April 29 — Police detained 13 teenagers, dubbed as ‘Jempol’ cycling group, after they were found to have been riding modified bicycles in a dangerous manner in Jalan Denai, Taman Bukit Raya here yesterday.

Johor Bharu Selatan district police chief Supt M. Kumar said the teenagers, aged between 11 and 15, were hauled up by a police team from the Pelangi Indah Police Station at 4.30pm following a tip-off from members of the public.

“There are still cycling groups who are stubborn like ‘Jempol’ and have turned the roads as the venue for them to race and play around despite the deadly incident which claimed eight lives in Jalan Lingkaran Dalam near the Mahmoodiah cemetery on February 18,” he said in a statement today.

Kumar said investigations revealed that one of the boys was now a dropout.

All the teenagers were slapped with summonses before they were handed over to their parents, he added. — Bernama