12 detained over murder of businessman in Sarawak

Sunday April 23, 2017
08:10 AM GMT+8

SIBU, April 23 ― The police have detained 12 men linked to the murder of a businessman early Thursday in Jalan Wong King Huo here.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the suspects included two people who were previously remanded for five days in connection with the killing of businessman Clement Tan Teck Howe, 29.

He said the suspects were in their 20s and the police were trying to track down several individuals who were still at large.

In the incident, Tan who was having a drink with his friends about 1am at a coffeeshop in Jalan Wong King Huo was confronted by two men before a quarrel ensued.

This eventually led to a brawl which saw the victim beaten up until he lost consciousness and was sent to the hospital before he died at 5.22am. ― Bernama

