You can now get sushi KitKat in Tokyo, yes, really

Nestle Japan’s sushi-shaped KitKats for the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebration are pictured at its Ginza store in Tokyo February 2, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Feb 2 — KitKat famously ran a mock ad for sushi KitKat last April Fool’s Day, to great viral success, and it looks like they’ve decided to turn the concept into reality just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The limited-edition bars are modelled after three of the most popular varieties of sushi — tuna, omelette and sea urchin — but before checking your gag reflex, perhaps you’d also like to know that they don’t taste anything like their namesakes.

The ‘tuna’ sushi is actually raspberry; the seaweed-wrapped ‘omelette’ is pumpkin pudding; and the ‘sea urchin’ sushi tastes of Hokkaido melon with a touch of mascarpone cheese KitKat.

All three sit on a base made of puffed rice with white chocolate and a hint of wasabi.

The special edition sets will be given to those who spend a minimum of ¥3,000 (RM120) at Tokyo’s newest KitKat Chocolatory shop in Ginza, from February 2-14.

If you’re a fan and you happen to be in that neck of the woods, it’s time to have a break and go grab that sushi KitKat.