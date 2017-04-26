‘World’s best restaurant’ opens sister eatery with US$11 menu

Chef Daniel Humm has opened Made Nice, a casual counter-service restaurant that serves gourmet salads for about US$15. ― AFP picNEW YORK, April 26 ― The Michelin-starred chef whose New York restaurant was just named the world's best restaurant this year has opened the doors to a much more affordable version of his eatery Eleven Madison Park.

For those who can't afford to plonk down US$295 (RM1,289) on a splashy dinner at the hottest dining destination in New York, chef Daniel Humm has opened Made Nice, a casual counter-service restaurant that serves gourmet salads for about US$15.

The menu is simple and straightforward, with dishes like salmon rosti salad, made with frisee salad, smoked salmon, dill-caper relish and a buttermilk vinaigrette, and cod Provencale with chickpea purée, braised fennel and tomatoes.

The most affordable main is a curry cauliflower salad that can be had for US$11. The dish is made with cauliflower, tofu, couscous, coconut, lemongrass, watercress, almond and grapes.

The most expensive item on the menu is a roasted half chicken, served with lemon-parmesan stuffing, herb frites and pickled vegetable salad, which still rings in at an affordable US$22.

For diners eating in, the team enlisted artist Shephard Fairley ― best known for his 2008 “Hope” portrait of Barack Obama ― to design the restaurant's murals.

Earlier this month, Eleven Madison Park claimed the title of World's Best Restaurant at the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards held in Melbourne, Australia.

The award comes ahead of the restaurant's closure this summer, when the space will undergo a major overhaul. ― AFP-Relaxnews