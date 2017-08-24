‘World’s best pastry chef’ Pierre Herme to open boutique at luxury Moroccan hotel

French pastry chef Pierre Herme. — AFP picPARIS, Aug 24 — Frenchman Pierre Herme, who was named the world's best pastry chef in 2015, will be taking over the pastry kitchen of the luxury, five-star hotel La Mamounia in Marrakesh, in a partnership that marks the chef's first outpost in Africa.

From November 1 onwards, guests of the palatial hotel will be able to sample Herme's signature pastries and macarons at his first pastry shop in the region.

Along with a boutique set within the hotel, Herme has also signed on to create the dessert menu at the hotel's four restaurants.

While Herme is well known among gourmands as the "Picasso of patisserie," La Mamounia is also well known in the luxury hotel world as one of the most sumptuous and opulent palaces in Africa.

The property has taken the title of best hotel in Africa at the World Travel Awards Africa — an industry event billed as the Oscars of the travel world — and by CN Traveller UK in 2015.

With a nearly century-old history, the hotel has hosted everyone from Winston Churchill and Charles De Gaulle to Charlie Chaplin, Edith Piaf, Elton John, Yves Saint-Laurent and Paul McCartney. — AFP-Relaxnews