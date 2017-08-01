What happens when American kids try snacks from the Philippines (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — What do American kids think of snacks from the Philippines?
A person named Vin from the Philippines sent the HiHo Kids channel several different snacks from the country for the children to try, and for most part, the snacks were a hit.
These include quezo, a type of cheese cake; a candy named potchi; moby, a chocolate-covered corn snack; haw haw, a type of milk candy, and ribbed cracklings, a spicy cracker that looks like a version of the local keropok.
Check out the video to find out more.