What happens when American kids try snacks from the Philippines (VIDEO)

Tuesday August 1, 2017
02:55 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — What do American kids think of snacks from the Philippines?

A person named Vin from the Philippines sent the HiHo Kids channel several different snacks from the country for the children to try, and for most part, the snacks were a hit.

An American boy tries haw haw, a type of candy from the Philippines. — Picture via YouTube/HiHo KidsAn American boy tries haw haw, a type of candy from the Philippines. — Picture via YouTube/HiHo KidsThese include quezo, a type of cheese cake; a candy named potchi; moby, a chocolate-covered corn snack; haw haw, a type of milk candy, and ribbed cracklings, a spicy cracker that looks like a version of the local keropok.

Check out the video to find out more.

