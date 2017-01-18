Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 11:43 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Wahlburgers to expand into Asia

Wednesday January 18, 2017
09:57 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Murray battles Aussie Open ankle issue to defeat RublevMurray battles Aussie Open ankle issue to defeat Rublev

The Edit: Study finds pharma-backed trial more likely to okay a drugThe Edit: Study finds pharma-backed trial more likely to okay a drug

The Edit: New Windows emoji to feature interracial couplesThe Edit: New Windows emoji to feature interracial couples

Federer fights off spirited qualifier Rubin in MelbourneFederer fights off spirited qualifier Rubin in Melbourne

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The franchise, helmed by Paul Wahlberg and his celebrity siblings Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, is set to open its first three Asian outposts in Hangzhou, Wuhan, and Shanghai, China later this year. — Pic courtesy of WahlburgersThe franchise, helmed by Paul Wahlberg and his celebrity siblings Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, is set to open its first three Asian outposts in Hangzhou, Wuhan, and Shanghai, China later this year. — Pic courtesy of WahlburgersLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — Celebrity burger franchise Wahlburgers has announced major expansion plans into Asia that will see the opening of 100 restaurants in China and the surrounding region over the next five years.

The franchise, helmed by Paul Wahlberg and his celebrity siblings Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, is set to open its first three Asian outposts in Hangzhou, Wuhan, and Shanghai, China later this year.

Thailand is also slated to open 20 restaurants at their Big C Supercenter stores throughout northern Thailand.

Aside from its US locations in cities like New York, Florida, Massachusetts and Nevada, the franchise also has outlets in Toronto, Canada. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline