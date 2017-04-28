Tips from a master chef on how to order a steak (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 28 — Steakhouse chef Josh Capon of Bowery Meat Company has a few simple rules to properly order and enjoy a steak.
In this video, Capon walks you through what to do to get the steak that you want, the way you want it. — Bloomberg
Friday April 28, 2017
06:43 PM GMT+8
Human rights group: Detainees found in ‘secret closet’ in Philippines
The Edit: Nasa’s Cassini flies inside Saturn’s rings and beams back images
The Edit: The Thai folk music that is striking a global chord
The Edit: We can now pull the DNA of ancient humans out of cave dirt
NEW YORK, April 28 — Steakhouse chef Josh Capon of Bowery Meat Company has a few simple rules to properly order and enjoy a steak.
In this video, Capon walks you through what to do to get the steak that you want, the way you want it. — Bloomberg