These were the top-selling wines of 2017 on Wine.com

Overall, California leads the top 100 list with a healthy margin of 49 wines, followed by New Zealand which landed eight spots on the list. — CarlosAndreSantos/IStock.Com pic via AFPLOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — A California Chardonnay was the most popular bottle purchased on leading online retailer Wine.com in 2017, only the second time in 11 years that a white wine has topped the list.

Of the 32,400 unique wines purchased off the leading online retailer in the US, Kendall-Jackson 2015 Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay was the top-selling wine in the first 11 months of the year.

Overall, California leads the top 100 list with a healthy margin of 49 wines, followed by New Zealand which landed eight spots on the list, including this year’s No. 5 wine Kim Crawford 2016 Sauvignon Blanc.

Wine Enthusiast describes the Kendall-Jackson 2015 Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay, which retails for US$17, as “perfectly polished, with light aromas of toasted oak and crisp green apple, lemon-lime and tempting butter flavours, and a medium-bodied frame. The texture is silky smooth, and everything tastes harmonious and balanced.”

Here are the 10 most popular sellers on the Wine.com 100 this year:

1. Kendall-Jackson 2015 Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay (California)

2. Columbia 2014 Crest Grand Estates Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington State)

3. Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label (France)

4. Los Vascos 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon (Chile)

5. Kim Crawford 2016 Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

6. Decoy Sonoma 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon (California)

7. Caymus 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (California)

8. Meiomi 2016 Pinot Noir (California)

9. La Marca Prosecco (Italy)

10. Simi 2014 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (California) — AFP-Relaxnews