There’s a KFC x Huawei smartphone now (VIDEO)

BEIJING, July 13 — Kentucky Fried Chicken is celebrating its 30th anniversary in China with a limited-edition smartphone produced in conjunction with Huawei.
The commemorative KFC Huawei 7 Plus is in the fast-food chain’s signature bright red corporate colour and bears a logo of Colonel Sanders.
As added incentive, the smartphone comes pre-installed with plenty of freebies such as the KFC China app that is preloaded with 100,000 “K dollars” (virtual credits).
Users are also given access to K-music — KFC’s new jukebox function, also available on the KFC app.
A total of 5,000 units of the limited-edition phone will be released, KFC said on Weibo.
The phones cost 1,099 yuan (RM961) each and are available from KFC’s Tmall store from today.
Watch KFC’s announcement video below: