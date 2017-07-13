Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

There’s a KFC x Huawei smartphone now (VIDEO)

Thursday July 13, 2017
11:21 AM GMT+8

KFC opened its first restaurant in China a short distance from the Tiananmen Square in Beijing in November 1987. — AFP picKFC opened its first restaurant in China a short distance from the Tiananmen Square in Beijing in November 1987. — AFP picBEIJING, July 13 — Kentucky Fried Chicken is celebrating its 30th anniversary in China with a limited-edition smartphone produced in conjunction with Huawei.

The commemorative KFC Huawei 7 Plus is in the fast-food chain’s signature bright red corporate colour and bears a logo of Colonel Sanders.

As added incentive, the smartphone comes pre-installed with plenty of freebies such as the KFC China app that is preloaded with 100,000 “K dollars” (virtual credits).

Users are also given access to K-music — KFC’s new jukebox function, also available on the KFC app.

A total of 5,000 units of the limited-edition phone will be released, KFC said on Weibo.

The phones cost 1,099 yuan (RM961) each and are available from KFC’s Tmall store from today.

Watch KFC’s announcement video below:

