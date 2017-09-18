The Burger Outpost: Now you can take gourmet burgers (and more) into cinemas

A good movie, a yummy burger, great companions... the perfect combination for a wonderful outing. — Pictures by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — When I heard that you can now enjoy a gourmet burger with your movie in certain Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) halls, my curiosity… and appetite… was piqued.

So off I went to GSC Pavilion to check out The Burger Outpost (TBO) which opened there in March.

With 11 gourmet burger variations to choose from, TBO is a lifesaver for when you don’t have time for a meal before your movie.

You don’t have to sneak in your burger either, as GSC allows you to bring it in. Even better, if you are running late for a movie, the TBO staff will deliver it straight to your seat. No more hunger pangs and no missing out on the start of your movie, and all at no extra charge.

All TBO burgers use handmade charcoal buns. Seen in the background are TBO’s range of fresh fruit juices. TBO is really serious about its burgers as its patties are made fresh and have zero preservatives! And each burger is cooked on order.

It’s not hard to see why the Ultraman burger is a crowd favourite as the salted egg yolk sauce topping on the fried chicken thigh makes it so moreish. And the Say Cheese burger? It’s TBO’s version of the classic cheeseburger with cherry tomatoes and red onions.

Other burgers include the Jammin’ with Elvis beef burger featuring the unusual combination of peanut butter and blueberry jam while the spicy Ohana beef burger and Spicy Hawaiian burger both contain a pineapple ring, shiitake and enoki mushrooms.

Doesn’t this look absolutely delicious? Warning: you may want more than one after the first bite.You can also enjoy RM5 off for a la carte burger orders through the MyMaxis app. That translates to the discounted prices of RM11 for the Say Cheese Beef Burger and RM15 for all other beef burgers, an unbelievable RM9 for the Say Cheese Chicken Burger, RM13 for the other chicken burgers and RM16 for the bestselling Ultraman burger.

There is also the special value meal deal on weekdays, where you get fries with a Coca-Cola drink paired with Say Cheese Chicken Burger (RM19.90), A+ Beef Burger (RM21.90) or Ultraman Chicken Burger (RM25.90).

Without this limited-time promotion that was launched just two weeks ago, the extra RM8 top up for the same combo meal means that I would be paying RM22, RM28 and RM29 instead.

Both promotions run until December 31 this year, so don’t miss out.

If all you want is a snack, you can try the fried chicken strips or the barbeque-flavoured nachos topped with cheese sauce and green salsa sauce.

Caption: (Clockwise) Snack away on the Spicy Mini Hashbrown, fried chicken strips, Original Flat Chips, Mini Hashbrown, nachos, Popcorn Chicken, Onion Ring. TBO has also rolled out seven new snacks last Friday: Original Flat Chips, Popcorn Chicken, Onion Ring, Mini Hashbrown, Spicy Mini Hashbrown, TBO French Toast with Fries and Club Sandwich with Fries

The best thing about the Popcorn Chicken, Mini Hashbrown and Spicy Mini Hashbrown is that they are all bite-sized.

My personal favourite would be the Original Flat Chips which are crispy potato slices. It’s also perfect as a crunchy alternative to popcorn if you feel like trying something savoury.

TBO outlets can also be found at GSC 1Utama and GSC Signature at The Gardens Mid Valley.