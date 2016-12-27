Starbucks counts down to new year with tuxedo-themed drinks

Starbucks Tuxedo Mocha — AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 27 — After their Fruitcake Frappuccino and Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa, the latest limited-edition holiday launch from Starbucks is a trio of “Tuxedo” beverages that will be available until the new year.

In their latest attempt to generate buzz and attract more foot traffic over the holiday season, Starbucks' newest novelty launch is their Tuxedo Beverage Collection, which debuts just as the countdown to the new year begins.

Between December 26 and January 1, customers in the US and Canada will be able to order a New Year party-themed collection of black and white Tuxedo drinks heavy on the mocha and whipped cream.

The Tuxedo Mocha is hot espresso poured over mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce, steamed milk, and topped with whipped cream.

The Tuxedo Hot Chocolate is also made with mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce and steamed milk.

And the Tuxedo Mocha Frappuccino Blended Beverage is the cold version, made with mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, coffee and ice.

In other holiday drink trends, Starbucks has been turning seasonal cakes into drinks with their Fruitcake Frappuccino and Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa, which were also available for limited periods earlier this month. — AFP-Relaxnews