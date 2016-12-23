Last updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:01 pm GMT+8

Sherry: Britons’ drink for life or just for Christmas? (VIDEO)

LONDON, Dec 23 — Think Christmas, and many in Britain think sherry, whether they like it or not.

“I’ve got this connotation that sherry is about my grandmother, hiding a cheap bottle under the sink, and she’d you know have a little nip at the end of the day when no one was looking,” a customer said.

But it seems even grandma’s stopped drinking the stuff.

Sales of the Christmas tipple have more than halved over the last decade, triggering a campaign to save ‘Santa’s sherry’.

Lesson 1 — it doesn’t have to be sweet

Lesson 2 — even the sweet stuff, we’ve been drinking all wrong.

A man drinks sherry in this screenshot taken from the Reuters video.A man drinks sherry in this screenshot taken from the Reuters video.Mentzendorff Wine Importers Communications Manager John Franklin said, “Surprisingly, and what should be quite good for British consumers, fish and chips is the perfect match for sherry because you have the saltiness of the chips and the fish and batter. Also vinegar that you put on it. And you’ve got the slightly yeasty, salty note of a fino, or a manzanilla, and it’s like being by the sea.”

If you’re really going to do it properly then sherry should be poured using a ‘venencia’.

This bar in London one of those trying to give it a new name.

Drakes Tabanco co-owner Tim Luther said, “Actually, the best thing for sherry, would be to lose the name sherry. And you know maybe just call it Amontillado. Call it the different styles: fino, manzanilla and just be known for that.”

Some customers won’t need convincing, but others will be a lost cause, even at Christmas... And then of course there’s Santa, who might not like sharing. — Reuters

