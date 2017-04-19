Pandan cake named a ‘cake of the world’ by CNN Travel

The humble pandan cake has made headlines, after being named one of the world’s 17 best cakes by CNN Travel. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — We hope CNN Travel hasn’t inadvertently triggered yet another cross-border food fight, but oh well, here goes:

The travel section of the US news outlet has named the classic pandan cake as one of the world’s 17 best cakes.

Only problem is the accolade is shared by both Malaysia and Singapore. Cue the usual ‘But we made it first’ social media war.

But whatever the case, we can all agree with CNN Travel’s description that the “fluffy-yet-moist chiffon cake” is “a revelation.”

Other regional cakes to make it onto the list includes Indonesia’s kueh lapis (identified as lapis legit by CNN Travel), Japan’s dorayaki and Hong Kong’s mai lai go.

See the rest of the list here.