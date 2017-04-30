Our five favourite places for Hakka noodles in KL and PJ

Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The simplest food is often the hardest to get right. In the case of Hakka noodles, the key to its deliciousness is the springy texture of the egg noodles tossed with a mild-tasting stir fried minced meat with light soy sauce and garlic. Some places add lard fritters and slices of char siew to the noodles too.

You usually find this type of noodles served in towns like Seremban and Kuala Lipis. In the Klang Valley, a few places that serve this are popular for their versions. Sometimes you can also stumble upon good versions sold in random coffee shops.

Chun Kee Hakka Noodles

Jalan Sayur, Pudu, KL

Open: 6am to 10pm

Closed on Wednesdays

Chalking in about 80 years of experience, this stall is now run by the third and fourth generations of the family. It draws a faithful crowd who don’t mind waiting for their bowl of noodles served with silky wantans swimming in a pork broth. The noodles are perfectly cooked and topped with stir fried minced pork lightly flavoured with soy sauce and tender pieces of char siew.

Restoran Famous Seremban Favourites

78-1, Block F, Jalan PJU 1/3B, Sunway Mas Commercial Center, PJ

Open: 8am to 4pm

Closed on Wednesdays

This place marries two favourites; Seremban-style Hakka noodles with the KL-style char siew. Each bowl of Hakka noodles with the slightly curly egg noodles is topped with stir fried minced meat and chopped spring onions. You can opt for the dry or soup version here. Ask for additional char siew that is caramelised with a sweet, smoky flavour. The meat is also fork tender. Regulars will find that the standard of the noodles has deteriorated a little as it tends to be soft and slightly overcooked. You can also eat rice with the barbecued meats and chicken.

My Toast N Roast

No. 101, Jalan SS2/6, PJ

Open: 10am to 8.30pm

Closed on Thursdays

Similar to Restoran Famous Seremban Favourites, the Hakka noodles here is topped with minced meat, tiny crunchy lard bits and chopped spring onions. The char siew here has a lovely sweet caramelised glaze coupled with meat that is incredibly soft with a lot more fat. If you prefer, pair your char siew with a plate of rice. A selection of other barbecued meats can also be ordered. As the owner’s wife is Thai, you can also score a bowl of Thai laksa on Fridays.

Restoran Yi Poh

24, Jalan 1/19, Section 1, PJ

Open:8am to 7pm

A branch of a famous Seremban restaurant that traces its legacy back to 1948, this place specialises in serving loh shu fun and all kinds of noodles. The comforting Hakka noodles here is topped with a very pale coloured stir fried minced meat. Ignore the red tinged char siew slices that are dry and a little too sweet tasting. Pair your noodles with the pork tendon balls that have a nice bouncy texture. It is also served with an appetising peppery soup. You can also ask for pig’s stomach soup if you prefer. Other branches have also opened in Sri Petaling and Puchong. They will be closed on May 2, 15 and 30. For their off days schedule, check the noticeboard at the outlet.

Restoran Chong Ko Hakka Noodles

No. 11G, Jalan Perubatan 2, Taman Pandan Indah, KL

Open: 9am to 5.15pm (Tuesday to Friday)

8.30am to 5.15pm (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays)

Closed every Monday except for public holidays

The attraction at this eatery is the homemade egg noodles that is based on a family recipe from Kuala Lipis. You have a choice of the fine or thicker versions. A bowl of the Hakka noodles is topped just with stir fried minced chicken and a slightly sweet and mild broth. On the side, you will be served a light tasting soup with a choice of fish balls or pork balls. For those with stronger tastebuds, their regulars recommend dousing it with their homemade chilli sauce to give it a slightly spicy and tangy taste. You can also order their house-made loh shu fun with the minced meat mixed with dark soy sauce or curry noodles. There is also chicken feet and mushrooms soup for a heartier meal. Note, they are open on May 1 but will close instead on Tuesday.