Michelin-star chef Jungsik Yim on why ‘New Korean’ cuisine is the next big thing

Yim is the chef behind the ‘New Hansik’ Korean fine-dining menu that reinterprets traditional Korean dishes with a Western touch. — Picture via Jungsik.krKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Korean culture and influence could be felt all over the world not only through their popular K-pop groups and highly entertaining serials but also their tantalising cuisine.

Speaking of Korean cuisine especially, of late it has been getting popular and is well liked by many cultures. Hence, the kimchi (salted and fermented vegetables), chicken BBQ, bulgogi (marinated beef) and bibimbap (mixed rice dish) appear popular in many countries.

That’s not all, there are now concerted efforts to introduce and promote Korean fine dining to the world. Recently, the Korean Embassy here invited Jungsik Yim, a two star Michelin Korean chef, to promote Korean fine-dining in Malaysia.

New Hansik

Yim is the chef behind the ‘New Hansik’ Korean fine-dining menu that reinterprets traditional Korean dishes with a Western touch.

“When I opened my restaurant, there was no such word as fine-dining in Korea, nobody knows what that means. I tried to make something different based on my culinary experience whereby I added a new twist to the original Korean cuisine.

“I’ve put the same taste and flavour but in a different texture because Korean food texture is little boring. Besides Korean food also has no crispy things to offer except for Korean fried chicken. My focus on fine-dining is to improve on the texture and presentation of the food,” he said.

Korean fine dining is acceptable to many

Sharing his experience in making Korean-fine dining acceptable and popular, Yim admits that in the first place it has not been easy to convince the Koreans about this new Korean cuisine for fine dining.

“At first people didn't like my food… they said this is not original Korean and they claimed this food is only for the elite. However, over time things started getting better and people started liking my offering and now it is acceptable to the locals and even foreigners.

“Korea keeps growing as one of the popular countries to visit while Korean people also travel to other countries including Malaysia and Singapore. When people come to Korea they could try the ‘New Hansik’ while Koreans who travel overseas will see how this new Korean cuisine helps draw the interest of others,” Yim elaborated.

During his recent visit to Malaysia from July 23 to 27, Yim helped to promote the Korean fine dining to the culinary, culture and media representatives in Malaysia under the auspices of the Korean Embassy here.

Among menus served by Yim are amuse bouche (rice wrapped in greens, soy sauce braised potatoes, grilled short rib patties croquette); appetiser consisting of fried octopus with Gochujang (Korean red chili paste) aioli, truffle bulgogi gimbap with truffle aioli, fish served with seasoned vegetables, roasted ribs served with cucumber kimchi, stir-fried mushrooms, perilla leaf and rice; and dessert consisting of Dol Hareubang green tea mousse and milk ice cream with peanut chocolate and black sesame sponge cake.

On halal food for Muslims, Yim said the patrons at his restaurant could request for halal food if they come to his restaurant.

“If customers ask halal food, we can prepare for them what they want. What more about 80 per cent of our menus are based on seafood. The halal market is growing in Korea and many restaurants nowadays also serve the halal food,” he explained.

---

Taking Korean cuisine to the international stage

Yim, 39, is the founder of ‘Jungsikdang’ restaurant in Seoul, South Korea. The restaurant is considered as a pioneer in Korean fine-dining.

Opened in 2009, this restaurant has been ranked as the country’s finest and reached 10th place in the ranking of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. In 2011, the ‘Jungsik’ restaurant opened an outlet in New York and it was awarded with two Michelin stars by Michelin Guide New York City 2014.

Yim is now in process of opening his second restaurant at Incheon International Airport in Seoul. He is hopeful that the restaurant will open its doors by the year end.

This restaurant with appealing modern interior will serve traditional Korean fares with its main offerings being golden noodles, rice and beef soup.

“This restaurant is not based on the fine-dining concept like my previous restaurant. In this restaurant, I want to promote the Korean food together with a modern touch in the concept of the restaurant.

“I believe it will attract people as people always look for nice and beautiful place to eat and relax. They can even to take photos of the modern ambiance inside and upload on their social media like Instagram,” he added.

Yim, born on 14 Jan 1978, started his culinary career in army whereby his talent was recognised by the commanding officer who appointed him as a personal chef.

He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York and worked at the city’s acclaimed Aquavit and Bouley restaurants. — Bernama