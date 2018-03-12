Malaysian favourites still foodpanda’s top orders

Western? Mexican? Malaysians still prefer Malaysian cuisine when ordering on foodpanda. — Picture courtesy of foodpandaPETALING JAYA, March 12 — Even with the chance to explore new options using food delivery apps, Malaysians still prefer to opt for local cuisine.

Over 15 per cent of orders over the past 12 months on foodpanda has been for Malaysian cuisine making it a favourite and evident winner in the site’s top 10 of the year list.

The second and third most popular choices were for Western and Chinese food.

Those on a mission to eat clean saw Healthy options come in at number seven, comfortably behind burgers and Indian cuisine.

Japanese food finished fourth with more than 100,000 orders of sushi and bento boxes.

Indonesian, Middle Eastern and Mexican dishes made up the rest of the list.

You’re probably already wondering what was the most popular dish ordered? Well, it was chicken in all its glory, be it grilled or fried.

On the local side, nasi lemak was the nation’s favourite, while bento boxes, sushi, fries and naan were frequent choices.

To celebrate the announcement, foodpanda announced that it would be offering free delivery on a handful of restaurants selected by Malaysians for a two-week period.

“In line with our mission to bring good food into your everyday, we at foodpanda want to celebrate Malaysians mutual love for food by delivering your favourites right to your doorstep with no delivery fee,” said foodpanda managing director Sayantan Das.

Selected restaurants include Nando’s, Subway, Sushi King, Killer Gourmet Burgers (KGB), Kenny Rogers Roasters, Marrybrown and more.

The free delivery promotion starts tomorrow until March 31.

See the full top 10 list below:

Local food

Western

Chinese

Japanese

Burgers

Indian

Healthy

Indonesian

Middle Eastern

Mexican