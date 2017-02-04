London vs New York: Who has better restaurants? (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 4 ― Bloomberg’s Kate Krader and Richard Vines discuss restaurant trends in New York and London and some of the hottest dining spots in those two cities. They speak with David Gura on “Bloomberg Markets.” ― Bloomberg
Saturday February 4, 2017
03:41 PM GMT+8
DPM: Not a BN trend for wives to replace husbands in by-elections
The Edit: Budget Valentine’s Day spots
Tanjong Datu by-election a three-cornered contest after independent cut
NEW YORK, Feb 4 ― Bloomberg’s Kate Krader and Richard Vines discuss restaurant trends in New York and London and some of the hottest dining spots in those two cities. They speak with David Gura on “Bloomberg Markets.” ― Bloomberg