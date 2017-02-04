London vs New York: Who has better restaurants? (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 4 ― Bloomberg’s Kate Krader and Richard Vines discuss restaurant trends in New York and London and some of the hottest dining spots in those two cities. They speak with David Gura on “Bloomberg Markets.” ― Bloomberg

Gordon Ramsay protegee Chef Claire Smyth will be opening her first solo venture in London's Notting Hill later this year at 92 Kensington Park Road. ― Bloomberg video screengrab