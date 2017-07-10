Is hibiscus ice cream the next anti-ageing superfood?

The ice cream, which is made using hibiscus, blackberry and mint, and sweetened with stevia, was created by students with the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Centre (CICS) in Mexico City. — AFP picMEXICO CITY, July 10 — Mexican students have prepared a type of ice cream using hibiscus that accelerates digestion and prevents some of the detrimental effects of ageing, the National Polytechnical Institute (IPN), the country’s main tech research centre, reported yesterday.

The ice cream, which is made using hibiscus, blackberry and mint, and sweetened with stevia, was created by students with the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Centre (CICS) in Mexico City, the IPN said in a statement.

The homemade ice cream was developed to help prevent premature ageing, the educational institute said.

The dessert dish has the additional advantage of “getting rid of bad breath by 100 per cent,” something that just eating mints does not necessarily do, according to students Laura Fernanda Sosa Roldan, Frida Alejandra Perez Zarate and Seleme Karina Mejia Diaz.

A 125ml serving of the ice cream contains 136 calories, 4.2 grams of protein, 1.2 grams of fat, 20.9 grams of carbohydrates, vitamins A, C, B1, B12, D and E, and minerals such as iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium and zinc.

The Institute said that the dessert is recommended for people between ages 30 and 40, although it is suggested that people with kidney problems not consume it because hibiscus is a natural diuretic. — Bernama