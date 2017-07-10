Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Is hibiscus ice cream the next anti-ageing superfood?

Monday July 10, 2017
03:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

One dead after oil tanker explodes outside Bintulu hospitalOne dead after oil tanker explodes outside Bintulu hospital

The Edit: Tesla Model 3 goes into productionThe Edit: Tesla Model 3 goes into production

The Edit: Goldfish breathe life into art exhibitThe Edit: Goldfish breathe life into art exhibit

The Edit: HK TV icon dies at 63The Edit: HK TV icon dies at 63

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The ice cream, which is made using hibiscus, blackberry and mint, and sweetened with stevia, was created by students with the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Centre (CICS) in Mexico City. — AFP picThe ice cream, which is made using hibiscus, blackberry and mint, and sweetened with stevia, was created by students with the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Centre (CICS) in Mexico City. — AFP picMEXICO CITY, July 10 — Mexican students have prepared a type of ice cream using hibiscus that accelerates digestion and prevents some of the detrimental effects of ageing, the National Polytechnical Institute (IPN), the country’s main tech research centre, reported yesterday.

The ice cream, which is made using hibiscus, blackberry and mint, and sweetened with stevia, was created by students with the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Centre (CICS) in Mexico City, the IPN said in a statement.

The homemade ice cream was developed to help prevent premature ageing, the educational institute said.

The dessert dish has the additional advantage of “getting rid of bad breath by 100 per cent,” something that just eating mints does not necessarily do, according to students Laura Fernanda Sosa Roldan, Frida Alejandra Perez Zarate and Seleme Karina Mejia Diaz.

A 125ml serving of the ice cream contains 136 calories, 4.2 grams of protein, 1.2 grams of fat, 20.9 grams of carbohydrates, vitamins A, C, B1, B12, D and E, and minerals such as iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium and zinc.

The Institute said that the dessert is recommended for people between ages 30 and 40, although it is suggested that people with kidney problems not consume it because hibiscus is a natural diuretic. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline