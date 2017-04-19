Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Ice cream tracker: Ben & Jerry’s create frozen taco, Haagen-Dazs hands out free cones

Wednesday April 19, 2017
08:04 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sebenarnya.my deals with more than ‘fake news’, minister saysSebenarnya.my deals with more than ‘fake news’, minister says

The Edit: Harry Styles looks back on his romance with Taylor SwifThe Edit: Harry Styles looks back on his romance with Taylor Swif

Ancelotti fumes over Bayern Munich’s ‘robbery’Ancelotti fumes over Bayern Munich’s ‘robbery’

The Edit: HK Heavenly King Aaron Kwok marries at lastThe Edit: HK Heavenly King Aaron Kwok marries at last

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ben & Jerry's ‘chill-aco’ debuts in Scoop Shops April 20. ― AFP pixBen & Jerry's ‘chill-aco’ debuts in Scoop Shops April 20. ― AFP pixNEW YORK, April 19 ― This week in ice cream news, Ben & Jerry's has created a taco ice cream sandwich, and Haagen-Dazs will be handing out free cones on May 9.

On April 20, Ben & Jerry's will be launching their new “Chill-aco,” a frozen fiesta featuring a waffle cone taco, lined with a soft waffle cone wrap, layered with warm caramel, filled with ice cream, and topped with fudge and cookie crumbs.

The Chill-acos will be available for a limited time beginning April 20 at select Scoop Shops in the US, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Haagen-Dazs will be handing out free cones on May 9.Haagen-Dazs will be handing out free cones on May 9.Meanwhile, after Ben & Jerry's and Dairy Queen, it's Haagen-Dazs's turn to give away free cones. Participating stores in the US will be handing out free ice cream May 9, between 4pm to 8pm.

In return, the company is asking customers to plant wildflowers to help support bees in their noble task of pollination.

You are welcome. ― AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline