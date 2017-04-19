Ice cream tracker: Ben & Jerry’s create frozen taco, Haagen-Dazs hands out free cones

Ben & Jerry's ‘chill-aco’ debuts in Scoop Shops April 20. ― AFP pixNEW YORK, April 19 ― This week in ice cream news, Ben & Jerry's has created a taco ice cream sandwich, and Haagen-Dazs will be handing out free cones on May 9.

On April 20, Ben & Jerry's will be launching their new “Chill-aco,” a frozen fiesta featuring a waffle cone taco, lined with a soft waffle cone wrap, layered with warm caramel, filled with ice cream, and topped with fudge and cookie crumbs.

The Chill-acos will be available for a limited time beginning April 20 at select Scoop Shops in the US, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Haagen-Dazs will be handing out free cones on May 9.Meanwhile, after Ben & Jerry's and Dairy Queen, it's Haagen-Dazs's turn to give away free cones. Participating stores in the US will be handing out free ice cream May 9, between 4pm to 8pm.

In return, the company is asking customers to plant wildflowers to help support bees in their noble task of pollination.

You are welcome. ― AFP-Relaxnews