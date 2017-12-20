Huge crowds every day at ‘Kambing Kari 40 Hari’ in Yong Peng

The Arab rice with mutton curry dish made popular at Jalan Yong Peng. — Photos courtesy of Facebook/Kari Kambing 40 HariKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 -- If you’ve been to Batu Pahat, Muar or Kluang recently, chances are you’ve heard of the Kari Kambing 40 Hari restaurant.

Located parallel to the North-South Expressway, it’s almost impossible to miss because of its huge signboard.

Restaurant owner Anuar Abdul Aziz, 43, said he gets about 800 customers per day, and the numbers can easily increase during holidays or weekends.

Queues are common at the self-service restaurant.The restaurant’s most popular dish is the mutton curry and Arab rice set. People come for the latter which is served on a large platter and is meant to be shared by up to four people.

Anuar said customers queue up even before the restaurant opens for business at 7.30am, and it usually closes by 3.30pm.

Customers can opt to have a plate of Arab rice with either chicken or mutton, which costs about RM13; the large platter or tray version which can be shared by a few people costs RM48.

The large portions and fragrance of the mutton curry gets many repeat customers.The price is inclusive of drinks which is either rose syrup or cordial.

They also serve mi rebus gearbox at RM8 per bowl, RM1 for a piece of roti canai and RM7 for a bowl of mutton curry.

The restaurant is a popular draw for locals in the area.The restaurant is at 215 Kampung Haji Ghafar, Batu 5 ½, Jalan Yong Peng, Johor.

You can check out the restaurant’s official Facebook page for more details. — Projek MMO

The restaurant is easy to spot from the road thanks to its large signage.