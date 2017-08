How to make foolproof red velvet cheesecake brownies (VIDEO)

LONDON, Aug 29 — What’s better than a dump and stir recipe?

No special technique or cooking skills required, just the ingredients in the right amounts mixed together to make this decadent red velvet cheesecake brownie.

This SORTEDfood video guides you through the simple steps of preparing the brownie batter, a matter of “dumping in the right ingredients and stiring”, according to chef Ben.

Check out the video above and find the full recipe here.

These red velvet cheesecake brownies are easy to make, just dump and stir the ingredients, then pop it into the oven. — Picture by SORTEDfood.com