Hipster hangout Omotesando Koffee to open in Singapore

The Singapore outlet will feature Omotesando Koffee’s single-origin beans from Brazil, Ethopia, El Salvador, and Indonesia. — Pictures by Omotesando Koffee via TODAYSINGAPORE, April 25 — Omotesando Koffee is a huge name in hipster brews.

Come June, Singaporeans will not have to make a trip to Japan or Hong Kong in order to sample the cafe items from the Shibuya and Wan Chai outlets.

Omotesando will be housed in Downtown Gallery Mall.

To ensure the same quality of coffee is served, baristas from Omotesando Japan and Hong Kong will be flown in. They will be stationed in Singapore in the initial three to six months of the cafe’s opening, said a spokesman for the brand. During that time, they will also train the Singapore staff, said the spokesman.

The Singapore outlet will feature Omotesando Koffee’s single-origin beans from Brazil, Ethopia, El Salvador, and Indonesia. The beans are roasted in Kyoto by the Ogawa Coffee Roasters. The signature Omotesando Koffee blend, created by the brand’s owner, Eiichi Kunitomo, will be found here.

Omotesando Koffee at the mall will sit alongside grocery store The Providore; and boutique fitness studio, GuavaLabs. The three brands will be housed in of The Work Project, a 20,000-sq foot space on the mall’s fourth floor.

Kunitomo first gained fame in 2011, when he set up Omotesando as a pop-up concept in Shibuya in Tokyo. That lasted for four years before it closed in December 2015.

Kunitomo opened its second iteration, Toranomon Koffee, in Toranomon Hills around 2014. And earlier this year, he opened Koffee Mameya in the original Shibuya space.

He and director and franchising owner Russell Stradmoor took the brand to Hong Kong, opening the Omotesando Koffee outlet in Wan Chai in Hong Kong last year.

Omotesando Koffee is set to open in Singapore this June, and will feature the cafe’s signature custard cakes and coffee beverages.The Singapore cafe is a partnership between them, and Junny Tan, founder of The Work Project in Singapore.

The outlet here may have items not found on in the overseas outlets, although whether drinks would be a take on Singapore’s local coffee cannot be confirmed.

Foodies can expect to find the cafe’s signature baked custard cubes here.

Omotesando Koffee Singapore will open in June at Downtown Gallery Mall (6 Shenton Way). — TODAY