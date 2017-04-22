Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

Eat/Drink

GQ’s picks of best new restaurants in honour of American diversity

Saturday April 22, 2017
08:41 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Max Richter to release double-albumThe Edit: Max Richter to release double-album

The Edit: GQ’s best new restaurants of 2017The Edit: GQ’s best new restaurants of 2017

The Edit: Lotus unveils new Exige Cup 380The Edit: Lotus unveils new Exige Cup 380

The Edit: Health benefits of drinking beetroot juice before exerciseThe Edit: Health benefits of drinking beetroot juice before exercise

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Dumplings at Han Oak’s in Portland, Oregon. ― AFP picDumplings at Han Oak’s in Portland, Oregon. ― AFP picNEW YORK, April 22 ― There's a distinctly political tone to GQ's list of best new restaurants in the US, with this year's honourees either helmed by immigrants or children of immigrants.

The list represents the people, flavors and cultures of Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Spain, Palestine, Israel, China, Japan and Sweden and makes conscious effort to spotlight the contributions of America's immigrant restaurateurs.

The very qualities of pluralism that are under attack by the current administration are what make the American dining landscape more exciting than ever before, writes Brett Martin.

“That's why this year's Best New Restaurants is dedicated to celebrating places owned or helmed by immigrants or the children of immigrants. Being born elsewhere, or of parents who were, and choosing to build their lives in the United States ― those were the sole criteria (besides, of course, opening in the past 18 months or so and being wonderful).”

With three addresses on the list, Los Angeles received the most nods. 

Here are the best new restaurants of 2017, in alphabetical order, according to GQ:

Aska (Brooklyn)

Flowers of Vietnam (Detroit) 

Han Oak (Portland, OR) 

Kato (Los Angeles) 

Kemuri Tatsu-ya (Austin) 

Rooster Soup Co. (Philadelphia) 

Salazar (Los Angeles) 

Side Chick (Los Angeles)

Tarsan i Jane (Seattle)

Young Joni (Minneapolis) ― AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline