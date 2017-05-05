‘GQ’ magazine names chef Matsuhisa lifetime achievement award winner

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. — AFP picLONDON, May 5 — Celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa has been awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award by GQ magazine in the UK.

After opening his first Nobu restaurant in New York 23 years ago, the Japanese chef would go on to create a small empire across five continents which includes 32 restaurants and 12 hotels which bear his name.

Matsuhisa is known for having invented a menu of Peruvian-influenced Japanese cuisine, following his stint as a chef in Lima.

In the US, his cuisine attracted a start-studded clientele, notably actor Robert De Niro, who was so smitten by his cooking that he would strike a partnership with the chef and help launch a global hospitality company.

The hotel collection includes Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, Nobu Hotel City of Dreams and this year has seen the opening of the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and Nobu Ryokan Malibu.

Future projects include hotels in Ibiza, London, Marbella and Riyadh followed by Chicago, Los Cabos, Toronto, and Bahrain.

Matsuhisa received the award at the 2017 British GQ Food and Drink Awards. — AFP-relaxnews