GinRikSha excites the palate with Indian fusion fare

Once you start munching on the Pop Corn Tempura, it’s very difficult to stop!. – Photos by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Its unusual name was inspired by the traditional rickshaw that’s ubiquitous around Asia and while we are on the topic of transportation, GinRikSha wants to take your palate on a trip around the region.

The restaurant opened last February with an innovative repertoire of Asian fusion cuisine that veers towards Indian flavours but also draws inspiration from a variety of cultures.

GinRikSha is on the ground floor of Plaza Damansara in Bukit DamansaraOwner Puan Sri Gita Menon has long nurtured a passion for food, and wanted to create a place where people could share great grub and have a good time.

The quality and authenticity of the food is of the utmost importance to her, and she has incorporated some of her personal favourites – including recipes learned from her mother — in GinRikSha’s menu.

She decided on an Asian fusion concept as she felt that most people would enjoy that kind of food, yet not many restaurants here focus on Indian food in such a way.

Adding a sprinkle of fresh herbs over the roti before servingCurrently, GinRikSha’s kitchen is led by two chefs, one from India and the other from the Philippines, whose versatility shine through across the menu; from the simplest salads to the more complex curries.

Ensuring that every dish showcases the same level of refinement is surely no easy task and with separate menus for lunch and dinner (and a new brunch offering on the way), they have their work cut out for them.

Brightly painted rickshaw wheels decorate the ceiling Pop these Mango Chicken Pappadoms into your mouth for a tangy, crunchy start to any mealAdditionally, all their sauces and desserts are made in-house. Some dishes are available for both lunch and dinner; for functions or group meetings, they can customise a menu that combines offerings from both.

While there are dishes that are ideal as individual meals, many of their offerings are best for sharing. Start with the Small Plates selection, where the Pop Corn Tempura is a must-try (and a “will-go-back-for-more”) and a perfect example of how the best dishes are often the simplest.

It is, very simply, corn kernels coated in a light, airy tempura batter and deep-fried, then served with a sprinkle of togarashi (Japanese seasoning). It’s one of those snacks that’s easy to like and difficult to stop popping into your mouth!

GinRikSha offers interesting cocktails that incorporate local flavours GinRikSha is helmed by two versatile chefs who can whip up a range of Asian and fusion cuisinesThe Mango Chicken Pappadoms comes hot on its heels, a one-bite starter that combines the crispiness of pappadoms with the sweetness and creaminess of mangoes, balanced with crunchy onions and cucumber cubes.

A chilli yoghurt dressing gives it a sharp lift, while fried tandoori chicken morsels add a touch of savoury. It’s a fulfilling starter that cleanses the palate at the same time and if you’re still in the mood for snacks, continue with the Butter Chicken Poutine.

Where the classic Canadian delight is typically topped with cheese curds and brown gravy, GinRikSha’s version crowns the fries with tender chicken bites swimming in a thick sauce that’s rich in spices but doesn’t burn your tongue. You can also order the chicken separately or have it over rice instead.

The Butter Chicken Poutine is a crowd pleaser, and the chicken can be ordered separately too The Spinach Dhal goes well with the roti (left). The Varuval Quesadilla successfully combines two cuisines into a satisfying dish (right)For lunch, the Cranberry Chilli Quinoa Salad is a great choice to kickstart your meal — or have as a meal on its own. It looks pretty straightforward, though colourful with strips of yellow capsicums and carrots, but packs a punch of flavours that’s further elevated with a squeeze of fresh lime while thinly sliced onions add a pungent bite.

Most satisfyingly, it has a generous amount of the superfood grain which makes this a proper quinoa salad.

Speaking of grains, you can’t miss that most staple of Asian food — rice. If you’re only allowing yourself one carb-laden dish, make it The Maharaja Plate. Fluffy steamed rice coloured with blue pea flower (bunga telang) is served with pickled vegetables, brinjals cooked in sambal, keropok, and the star of the dish, Rendang Tok.

The Cranberry Chilli Quinoa Salad is packed with flavours There’s a small selection of roti, including a truffle ghee variant, to pair with side dishes of your choice Order any roti and it will be served with a beetroot raitaThis beef rendang employs a traditional recipe that has its origins in the palaces of Perak, and GinRikSha does beautiful justice to it. The meat is tender and well-flavoured, having absorbed the multitude of spices used in its preparation.

Likewise the mutton that features in the Varuval Quesadilla, a pairing that works easily as roti is also a large part of Indian cuisine. Fittingly, GinRikSha offers several variants of flat bread that you can pair with a selection of side dishes.

The Spinach Dhal goes well with any of the roti, all of which are served with a side of beetroot raita. The mutton varuval was a tad salty on its own, but balance was restored when eaten with the dhal and a dip of the pink raita.

Complement your meal with their unique cocktails, some of which incorporate local flavours to interesting results. Popular tipples include the Rasam Mary (Bloody Mary with a rasam twist), Cath’s Gin Ginger (Tanqueray gin, grapefruit juice, ginger), Cucumber Cooler (gin, cucumber, lime juice, triple sec), and Apple Sour (Bacardi rum, egg white, gula Melaka, lemon juice).

The Creamy Avocado Ice Cream has a unique texture and doesn’t melt easily, thanks to its yoghurt base Sip on the Apple Sour which is a mix of Bacardi rum, egg white, gula Melaka, and lemon juice (left). Try the bread and butter pudding, which uses flaky croissants (right)Even if you’re full to the gills, make room for at least one dessert. Their bread and butter pudding is a highlight, as it uses croissant in place of the usual breads so you get that lovely flaky crust at the top. Both the almond and chocolate variants are equally worthy of the calories but the latter comes with the added enjoyment of warm melted chocolate oozing out in between the layers of pastry.

Try the Creamy Avocado Ice Cream too, a preservative-free yoghurt-based delight with a unique crumbly texture and which holds up to temperature well, maintaining its form even after being left out for more than a few minutes.

All in all, GinRikSha’s bold flavours will go down well with most Malaysian diners. Most of the food may be familiar but their innovative pairings and creative fusion of cuisines mean that there are surprises waiting to be discovered.

GinRikSha is at 37, Ground Floor, Plaza Damansara, Jalan Medan Setia 1, Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur

Opens 11.30am-3pm & 5pm-12.30am, Mon-Fri; 11.30am-3pm & 4pm-12.30am, Sat; closed Sun

Tel 03- 2011 1266

www.facebook.com/GinRikSha

Vivian Chong wants to keep popping that Pop Corn Tempura. Read about her other food obsessions at http://thisbunnyhops.com/