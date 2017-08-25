Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

French wine output to fall 18pc due to spring frost

Friday August 25, 2017
05:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Faizal Hussein teruja bersama pelakon Hong KongProjekMMO: Faizal Hussein teruja bersama pelakon Hong Kong

Phee Boon Poh back in MACC for further questioningPhee Boon Poh back in MACC for further questioning

The Edit: Make world’s longest flight reality, Qantas tells plane makersThe Edit: Make world’s longest flight reality, Qantas tells plane makers

The Edit: Bruce Lee’s toughest fight immortalised in filmThe Edit: Bruce Lee’s toughest fight immortalised in film

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France April 28, 2017. — Reuters picWorkers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France April 28, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, Aug 25 — France’s wine production is expected to fall 18 per cent this year after spring frost damaged vines across the country, the agriculture ministry said today.

“The 2017 wine harvest is expected to be 37.2 million hectolitres, which is 18 per cent less than 2016 and 17 per cent below the average over the past five years,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said in July that the cold wrought havoc notably in southwest France, with Bordeaux suffering along with neighbouring Charente, as well as Jura and Alsace in the northeast.

Some losses are also anticipated in the Burgundy region, Languedoc and the south-east.

The bitter cold struck twice within a week in April, ravaging the fragile shoots and buds that had emerged prematurely following mild temperatures in March. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline