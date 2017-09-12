Ex-footballer Nakata just developed a posh sake-flavoured Kit Kat

The Masuizumi Japan Sake Kit Kat will go on sale from mid-September. — Picture courtesy of Nestle JapanTOKYO, Sept 12 — Retired footballer and sake enthusiast Hidetoshi Nakata has teamed up with an esteemed brewery called Masuizumi for a new premium boozy Kit Kat.

Toyama Prefecture’s Masuizumi sake brewery has a history that dates back to 1893. — Picture courtesy of Nestle JapanJust last year, the Nestle-owned company released its first sake-flavoured Kit Kat in the form of white chocolate-encased wafers with a hint of the traditional Japanese tipple.

The Masuizumi Japan Sake Kit Kat will go on sale from mid-September. Each box will retail for ¥700 (RM27) and have nine individually packaged bars. Each serving will contain 0.4 per cent alcohol.

According to Nestlé Japan, the new sake Kit Kats were developed over the course of a year, with Nakata overseeing the production process.

Nakata who released his own sake brand, “N”, last year worked with Nestle to select Toyama Prefecture’s Masuizumi sake brewery to provide the premium sake used in this special release.

According to Nestlé, “the crisp dry finish of Masuizumi’s sake paired perfectly with their white chocolate wafers, creating a distinct sake aroma and depth of flavour which can be enjoyed as soon as you bite into the sweet.”