Egyptian liver delicacy on the table at operating room-themed restaurant

Friday August 4, 2017
07:07 AM GMT+8

A group of employees dressed as doctors work in the operating room-themed fast food restaurant in Damanhour, Egypt August 1, 2017. — Reuters pic A group of employees dressed as doctors work in the operating room-themed fast food restaurant in Damanhour, Egypt August 1, 2017. — Reuters pic CAIRO, Aug 4 — Dressed in blue surgical scrubs and gloves, kitchen staff at the Egyptian restaurant D.Kebda prepare grilled beef-liver sandwiches behind a glass pane as the customers tuck in.

The sandwiches, an Egyptian delicacy known as kebda, are the only item on the menu of the surgery-themed restaurant, established in July by a group of Egyptian doctors.

Kebda is a popular street food in Egypt, but it can cause severe food poisoning if not prepared with proper care.

The physicians hope to avoid that by applying the same rigorous medical standards they practice with patients.

“We tried to take our career values and apply them to this other field. There is no contradiction between them, we are still practicing doctors,” said Mostafa Basiouny, one of the restaurant owners. — Reuters

