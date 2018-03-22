Domaine de la Romanée-Conti is still the world’s most expensive wine

The 2000 vintage of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, the wine that fetched the most at auction in 2017. — Picture courtesy of IdealwinePARIS, March 22 — The world’s most precious elixir, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, has confirmed its leading position in the 2017 rankings published on March 22 by auction website iDealwine. A bottle of the 2000 vintage of “DRC” was sold for €17,146 (RM82, 590) . Cases of the ultra-famous Burgundy estate also topped the charts with prices reaching €33,562.

Extraordinary auction prices for Domaine de la Romanée Conti wines are hardly surprising in view of the Burgundy estate’s track record. At a sale in Cannes last July, a case containing an assortment of 12 bottles of Romanée-Conti from 1996 was sold for a record €36,225. Under the hammer of Baghera/wines a month earlier, a 1999 jeroboam of DRC fetched €76,300 in Geneva.

Above and beyond Romanée-Conti’s hegemony, do ultra expensive wines have a typical profile? Well, according to the iDealwine rankings, they will virtually always be red. And in 46 per cent of cases, they will be from the Bordeaux region, both in terms of value (47 per cent) and volume (46 per cent). The Gironde wine region is represented by such big-hitters as Petrus, Château d’Yquem, Château Lafite Rothschild, and Château Haut Brion.

However, this dominant position may be on the wane given that Burgundy wines have progressed from 21 per cent to 25 per cent in terms of volume. The Rhone Valley is now the third-placed region for the most expensive wines, overtaking Champagne (2 per cent). According to iDealwine, which cites the example of the very successful Clos Rougeard, the Loire Valley region is the one that is likely to make the most headway in the near future.

The average price for wine sold at auction was €119. Prices ranged from €10 to as high as €17,146, for the Romanée-Conti. Wine is increasingly a speculative investment, and this has led to higher auction prices, which have risen by 20 per cent and generated total sales of €13.2 million euros for iDealwine.

Buyers on iDealwine in 2017 were from 57 different countries. France accounted for the largest volume (63.1 per cent), followed by other European nations that are increasingly present at wine auctions: notably Britain, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark and Italy. The number of Asian buyers has also increased by 28 per cent. — AFP-Relaxnews