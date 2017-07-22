Documentary on Massimo Bottura’s soup kitchens now on Netflix (VIDEO)

MILAN, July 22 — A documentary on chef Massimo Bottura's ambitious project to feed the homeless with food waste during Expo Milano 2015 is now airing on Netflix.

Theater of Life, written and directed by Peter Svatek, followed the Michelin-starred chef as he launched Refettorio Ambrosiano in Milan.

Bottura is best known for his Modena restaurant Osteria Francescana, which is ranked No. 2 on this year's World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Chef Massimo Bottura to be subject of documentary. — Picture courtesy of Felix Project via AFPThroughout the five months of the world fair, 60 of Bottura's famous chef friends including Mario Batali, Alain Ducasse, Gaston Acurio and René Redzepi used their kitchen wizardry to transform 15 tons of food scraps like potato peels and stale bread into 10,000 meals for the homeless and refugees.

The Milan project would go on to serve as the model for similar soup kitchens in Rio de Janeiro during the Rio Summer Olympics, along with permanent outposts in Modena and Bologna, Italy, and most recently London.

Theater of Life is available to stream on Netflix in 87 countries. — AFP-Relaxnews