DC Restaurant: French fine dining in suburbia

PETALING JAYA, March 23 — You wouldn’t think the leafy neighbourhood of Taman Tun Dr Ismail can be home to a fine dining restaurant but that is exactly where Darren Chin’s DC Restaurant is located.

The restaurant is serving up a selection of seafood-heavy plates for the French embassy’s Good France food festival which spotlights 18 restaurants in Malaysia known for their French culinary fare.

Chin’s menu is quite a stand-out.

'Moqueca' accompanied with greens. There are choice cuts of seafood, the likes of which usually found in expensive sushi restaurants. But it is what Chin does with the seafood which is interesting.

Hokkaido scallops are touched with budu aioli and topped with Bianchetto truffles while the local “kerisi” red mullet is finished with “scales” made with potatoes.

A new take on fish scales.The latter is an example of neat craftsmanship; a bold twist to texture and appearance, with the added touch of wildflower honey to complete the dish’s flavour profile.

For the mains, we had a hearty 16-hour slow roasted lamb with potiron squash and jackfruit seed puree. Delicious.

Ooh la lamb.Much like the chef, the menu is built on character.

Chin is a perfectionist and this one-off menu is as near as you’ll get to such a milestone. The dishes were adventurous with wine pairings to match.

Innovative Chin opened DC Restaurant in 2014.Good France is a worldwide event which engages more than 3,000 chefs across five continents to celebrate French gastronomy.

Malaysia first joined in 2015 with just six restaurants, now it is up to 18 restaurants for this year’s fourth edition which started on Wednesday.

DC Restaurant is offering three separate menus priced from RM328 to RM568 which will be available until Sunday (March 25).

More restaurants are also offering their Good France menus for an extended period.

