David Chang to launch food and culture media platform

Chef David Chang has set his sights on being food's next big media mogul. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 14 — Chef David Chang has set his sights on being food’s next big media mogul, with the development of a multimedia business that will include TV, podcasts and an editorial platform.

Named after his latest eatery in Los Angeles, Majordomo Media is described as a destination for food and culture-related stories.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained the scoop, and reports that the project is a collaboration with former Wired editor-in-chief Scott Dadich and Chang’s business partner Christopher Chen.

Straight out of the gate, the project has also tapped the former editor-in-chief of Los Angeles magazine and the former editors of Chang’s defunct food publication Lucky Peach.

The magazine folded last spring, but that isn’t stopping Chang of Momofuku fame to take another stab at becoming a major food media brand.

“Majordomo is a place for people to connect over the things I believe define culture: travel, food, music, sports, exploration,” Chang told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

“I don’t want to tell people what to do or show them the new cool thing. Plenty of places do that. I want to teach them how to find — and understand — new and different things themselves and let them bring their friends along for the ride. I want to create experiences where it’s okay to have honest conversations — where people can consider culture and race and have strong opinions while exploring their passions.”

Chang is currently riding a wave of media momentum, having just served as a special food and culture correspondent for NBC during the Pyeongchang Olympic games, and starring in the popular Netflix series Ugly Delicious.

He was also the subject of focus in the PBS series Mind of a Chef.

Adds Dadich: “It will be rollicking, occasionally profound, and frequently profane.”

“Majordomo will be the can’t-miss hub for the culturally adventurous. Locking arms with Dave, we’ll produce shows and content handcrafted to satisfy our creative sensibilities and push the boundaries of what a media brand can be.”

Another Asian-American food personality who has successfully parlayed his chef’s life into TV and editorial channels is Eddie Huang of BaoHaus fame, who hosted his own show Huang’s World for Viceland. His autobiography Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir was also adapted into an American sitcom series of the same name for ABC. — AFP-Relaxnews